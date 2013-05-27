SINGAPORE, May 27 Following is some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0008 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1649.6 -0.06% -0.910 USD/JPY 101.14 -0.16% -0.160 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0107 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1385.39 -0.01% -0.160 US CRUDE 93.53 -0.66% -0.620 DOW JONES 15303.10 0.06% 8.60 ASIA ADRS 139.79 -1.85% -2.63 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stimulus fears haunt share markets, dollar recovers SE ASIA STOCKS-Indonesia, Vietnam recover from previous session's falls STOCKS TO WATCH -- CDL HOSPITALITY TRUSTS - CDL Hospitality Trusts announced asset enhancement initiative (AEI) plans for the Orchard Hotel Shopping Arcade, with an expected return of investment of more than 8 percent. The AEI is expected to cost about S$25 million ($19.8 million). -- YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD - Property developer Yoma Strategic Holdings posted a net profit of S$11.5 million ($9.1 million) in the fourth quarter ended March 31, up from S$2.1 million a year earlier, boosted by an increase in sales of residences and land development rights in Myanmar. It proposed a final dividend of 0.5 cents per ordinary share for fiscal 2013. -- BIOSENSORS INTERNATIONAL GROUP LTD - Biosensors International, which develops and makes medical devices, has completed the acquisition of substantially all of the assets of medical device company Spectrum Dynamics for about $51 million. -- GLOBAL LOGISTIC PROPERTIES LTD - Warehouse operator Global Logistic Properties posted a net profit of $224 million for the quarter ended March 31, up 43.1 percent from a year earlier, boosted by higher EBIT and net finance income recorded during the period. -- OTTO MARINE LTD - Otto Marine's shipyard has sold a ROV support vessel for about $50 million. The transaction is expected to have a positive impact on net tangible assets per share in 2013, it said. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei rises 0.9 pct in turbulent trade after plunge > Wall St posts 1st weekly loss since mid-April > Prices rise, 10-year yields fluctuate around 2 pct > U.S. dollar marks worst week vs yen in a year > Gold dips, 2.15 pct weekly rise biggest in a month > Oil edges up on book squaring > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: