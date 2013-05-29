UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SINGAPORE, May 29 Following is some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0010 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1660.06 0.63% 10.460 USD/JPY 102.40 0.04% 0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.1616 -- -0.005 SPOT GOLD 1381.66 0.10% 1.410 US CRUDE 94.76 -0.26% -0.250 DOW JONES 15409.39 0.69% 106.29 ASIA ADRS 140.59 0.57% 0.80 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rally, U.S. Treasury yields climb SE ASIA STOCKS-Snap losses; rate-cut view underpins Thai stocks STOCKS TO WATCH -- METRO HOLDINGS LTD - Property and retail company Metro Holdings posted a net profit of S$14.9 million ($11.7 million) for the fourth quarter, down 81 percent from a year earlier, hurt partly by a deficit from fair value adjustments on investment properties and the loss of rental income from the disposal of Metro City Beijing. -- BUKIT SEMBAWANG ESTATES LTD - Property group Bukit Sembawang Estates reported a net profit of S$25.7 million for the fourth quarter, up 19.4 percent from the previous year. The group posted a 37.3 percent drop in full-year net profit to S$114.6 million. -- THAI BEVERAGE PCL - Thai Beverage said a Thai domestic credit ratings agency, TRIS Rating Co Ltd, been removed it from negative watch while changing its rating from "AA" to "AA-" with a stable outlook. -- FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST - Singapore's First REIT, which owns healthcare assets, said nearly 1.4 million units have been issued to the company at S$1.3821 per unit. The units were issued for payment of the acquisitions of two hospitals in Indonesia. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei set to rise, recover from recent battering > Dow ends at record as central banks reassure Wall St > Yields jump to highest levels in a year > Dollar up, data prompts talk of Fed unwinding stimulus > Gold down 1 pct as strong U.S. data dents safe havens > Oil up more than $1 on equities, Middle East tension > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources