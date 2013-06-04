UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SINGAPORE, June 4 Following is some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0020 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1640.42 0.59% 9.680 USD/JPY 99.67 0.16% 0.160 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.1211 -- -0.007 SPOT GOLD 1412.55 0.10% 1.450 US CRUDE 93.14 -0.33% -0.310 DOW JONES 15254.03 0.92% 138.46 ASIA ADRS 135.56 -0.20% -0.27 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks gain, dollar down; U.S. manufacturing slips SE ASIA STOCKS-Philippine tumbles; Indonesia sees biggest one-day fall in a year STOCKS TO WATCH -- SINGAPORE PMI - Manufacturing activity in Singapore quickened last month as new orders increased, in a further sign its factories have begun to turn the corner, an industry survey showed. The Singapore Institute of Purchasing & Materials Management's Purchasing Managers' index (PMI) rose to 51.1 points in May from 50.3 points in April. -- SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LTD - SingTel, Southeast Asia's largest telecoms operator, said it has submitted its bid for a Myanmar telecoms licence with two local partners. -- YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD - The Digicel consortium has submitted its tender application for a nationwide mobile phone licence in Myanmar. Digicel will invest almost $9 billion in a mobile phone network, with $6.6 billion of this to be directly invested in Myanmar. -- CITY DEVELOPMENTS LTD - Property developer City s-Solutions Ltd, a subsidiary of City Developments, announced its investment of $25 million in a close-ended private equity fund, structured as a Cayman Islands exempted limited partnership. -- GLOBAL LOGISTIC PROPERTIES LTD - Warehouse operator Global Logistic Properties has leased about 13,000 square metres to SPH Keyuan Pharma, a subsidiary of Shanghai Pharma. This lease agreement extends GLP's relationship with Shanghai Pharma to 36,000 square metres in four locations across Beijing, Shanghai and Suzhou. -- INTERRA RESOURCES LTD - Singapore-listed oil and gas firm Interra Resources announced its jointly controlled entity Goldpetrol Joint Operating Company Inc has completed drilling development wells in the Yenangyaung oil field in Myanmar. -- SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LTD - Singapore media and property firm SPH said it raised its shareholding in a subsidiary, SPH UnionWorks Pte Ltd, from 80 percent to 92.9 percent, or 7.5 million shares.
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources