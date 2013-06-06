SINGAPORE, June 6 Following is some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. --------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0016 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1608.9 -1.38% -22.480 USD/JPY 99 -0.06% -0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0964 -- 0.005 SPOT GOLD 1399.36 -0.25% -3.440 US CRUDE 93.73 -0.01% -0.010 DOW JONES 14960.59 -1.43% -216.95 ASIA ADRS 133.57 -2.76% -3.79 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar, stocks fall as investors shun risk SE ASIA STOCKS-Pullback continues; Philippine at 11-week low STOCKS TO WATCH - Overseas Union Enterprise Ltd Property developer Overseas Union Enterprise will begin gauging demand for the listing of a hotel REIT that is expected to raise up to $800 million, sources said, as the Singapore property firm named a chief executive for the unit. - MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST MapletreeLog Treasury Company Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of the trust, has issued the 10th series of notes under its S$1 billion multicurrency medium term note programme. The note in an aggregate principal amount of S$49 million bears a fixed interest rate of 3.00 percent per annum and will mature on June 5, 2020. - FRASERS COMMERCIAL TRUST Moody's Investors Service has assigned a corporate family rating of Baa3 to the Frasers Commercial Trust with a stable outlook, in the agency's first rating assignment of the trust. - TEE LAND LTD Property firm Tee Land Limited will debut on the Singapore Exchange on Thursday, with its 446,876,000 shares in Tee Land Limited starting trading. It offered 115 million new shares at S$0.54 per share in its initial public listing. - CAPITAMALLS ASIA LTD CapitaMalls Asia Ltd (CMA) announced that it has received approval from SGX for the listing and quotation of 165,614 shares in the capital of CMA. The new shares are expected to be issued on June 6 and listed on June 7 on the SGX. - CAPITALAND LTD CapitaLand Ltd, Southeast Asia's biggest property developer, announced that its 64.38 percent-owned subsidiary, Rattha Somerset Greenways (Chennai) Pte Ltd, has increased its issued and paid-up share capital from S$383,000 to S$728,000, by alloting an additional 1.5 million new equity shares for a cash consideration of approximately S$21.6 million. - CAPITACOMMERCIAL TRUST CapitaCommercial Trust announced that approximately S$15.3 million in an aggregate principal amount of S$225 million in 2.7 percent convertible bonds due 2015 has been converted and cancelled. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei falls below 13,000 for first time in 2 months > Wall St drops as fears of less Fed stimulus mount > U.S. bonds gain on safety bid as ADP data disappoint > Yen jumps, commodity currencies feel the heat > Gold gains after private US jobs growth disappoints > Brent oil ends lower on US refinery start-up report > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: