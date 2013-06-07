UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SINGAPORE, June 7 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0015 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1622.56 0.85% 13.660 USD/JPY 97.26 0.34% 0.330 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0698 -- -0.009 SPOT GOLD 1412.9 -0.02% -0.250 US CRUDE 94.69 -0.07% -0.070 DOW JONES 15040.62 0.53% 80.03 ASIA ADRS 134.23 0.49% 0.66 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar plunges in broad selloff, stocks rebound SE ASIA STOCKS-Philippines rebounds; others weak amid Fed QE doubts STOCKS TO WATCH -- CAPITALAND LTD - Southeast Asia's biggest property developer CapitaLand Ltd has established a subsidiary, Guangzhou New Boundary Real Estate Co Ltd (GNB) in the People's Republic of China. GNB is 80 percent-owned by CapitaLand, while the remaining 20 percent is held by a party unrelated to CapitaLand. -- CAPITARETAIL CHINA TRUST - CapitaRetail China Trust, which owns shopping malls, has issued 601,471 units to CapitaRetail China Trust Management Ltd as payment of a management fee, at an issue price of S$1.7203 per unit. -- FIRST RESOURCES LTD - Palm oil firm First Resources has issued Islamic medium term notes due June 2020 worth 600 million ringgit. -- RAMBA ENERGY LTD - Singapore-listed oil and gas firm Ramba Energy said that a major shareholder, Edward Seky Soeryadjaya, has been approached by a potential buyer keen on acquiring 51 percent of the company's shares, at an indicative price offer of between S$0.60 to S$0.70 per share, via a voluntary conditional cash partial offer. -- JAYA HOLDINGS LTD - Offshore energy services provider Jaya Holdings has signed contracts for three of its four new build platform supply vessels. The three contracts have a total value of more than $60 million, including optional extension periods. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei slides, enters into bear market territory > Wall St ends up in volatile trade ahead of jobs data > Prices rise slightly with focus on U.S. payrolls > Dollar tumbles as investors sell bullish bets > Gold rises 1 pct on dollar tumble > Oil up on Buzzard shutdown > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources