SINGAPORE, June 11 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0053 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1642.81 -0.03% -0.570 USD/JPY 98.79 0.03% 0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.2115 -- -0.002 SPOT GOLD 1383.51 -0.21% -2.890 US CRUDE 95.82 0.05% 0.050 DOW JONES 15238.59 -0.06% -9.53 ASIA ADRS 136.60 0.55% 0.75 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, dollar steady; focus on BOJ meeting SE ASIA STOCKS-Most up; Philippines snaps losing streak STOCKS TO WATCH -- UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LTD - Singapore's United Overseas Bank said it plans to issue 500 million yuan ($81.5 million) 2.5 percent senior unsecured fixed rate notes due 2016. United Overseas Bank is the sole lead manager and bookrunner for the notes. -- STARHILL GLOBAL REIT - Starhill Global Real Estate Investment Trust announced a renewal rent with Toshin Development Singapore at a new base rent which is about 6.7 percent higher than the prevailing rate. Toshin is the master tenant occupying all retail areas except level five of the Ngee Ann City Property. -- AUSGROUP LTD - Construction and fabrication company AusGroup said it had won a contract for the INPEX Ichthys LNG project in Darwin, Australia, worth around A$10.5 million ($9.92 million). -- OKH GLOBAL LTD - OKH Global said it had been awarded the tender for a 30-year land parcel located at Loyang Way, Singapore, at a tender price of S$61.6 million ($48.8 million).