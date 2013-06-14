SINGAPORE, June 14 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0039 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1636.36 1.48% 23.840 USD/JPY 95.18 -0.19% -0.180 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.1525 -- 0.004 SPOT GOLD 1383.51 -0.14% -1.930 US CRUDE 96.61 -0.08% -0.080 DOW JONES 15176.08 1.21% 180.85 ASIA ADRS 136.50 1.73% 2.32 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares recover after bruising selloff on Wall Street rebound SE ASIA STOCKS-Philippine in worst drop since October 2008 STOCKS TO WATCH -- PETRA FOODS LTD - Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut said on Thursday that its majority shareholder will buy half of a new share issue that will help to finance its $950 million acquisition of Singapore group Petra Foods' cocoa business. -- BROADWAY INDUSTRIAL GROUP LTD - Singapore's Broadway Industrial said it had obtained term loan and revolving loan facilities for $65.5 million. -- TEE INTERNATIONAL LTD - Singapore engineering and property group Tee International said its engineering segment had won contracts worth a total of S$49.1 million ($39.3 million) for construction and redevelopment works. -- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD - Olam International made the lowest offer, of $310.88 a tonne CIF liner out, in an international tender for 50,000 tonnes of wheat by Bangladesh's state grains buyer, an agency official said on Thursday. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei June futures, options seen settling at 12,668.04 > Wall St rallies on economic data, technical factors > U.S. bonds rally after supply, Fed policy mulled > Dollar under pressure, Nikkei to set yen course > Gold drops as US data dims Fed hopes; PGMs tumble > Oil up on positive US data; gasoline leads > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: