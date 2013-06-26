SINGAPORE, June 26 Following is some company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0028 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1588.03 0.95% 14.940 USD/JPY 97.98 0.18% 0.180 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.6045 -- -0.007 SPOT GOLD 1274.15 -0.20% -2.590 US CRUDE 94.97 -0.37% -0.350 DOW JONES 14760.31 0.69% 100.75 ASIA ADRS 130.35 1.60% 2.05 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares rally, dollar gains as US data buoys market SE ASIA STOCKS-Mostly down; China, Fed comments help some recovery STOCKS TO WATCH -- OVERSEAS UNION ENTERPRISE LTD - Singapore-listed property firm Overseas Union Enterprise said its shareholders had approved its proposed disposal of Mandarin Orchard Singapore and Mandarin Gallery into a hospitality real estate investment trust. -- SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LTD - Singapore media and property group Singapore Press Holdings said it is continuing to monitor market conditions with regard to the timing of the lodgement of the preliminary prospectus of a real estate investment trust with the Monetary Authority of Singapore. -- SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LTD - Private equity firm TPG Capital is involved in two separate bids for SingTel's Australian satellite unit, a business valued at more than A$2 billion ($1.9 billion), the Australian Financial Review reported. -- WE HOLDINGS LTD - WE Holdings said it had signed a non-binding agreement with Myanmar businessman, Nay Win Tun, to explore business opportunities in petroleum, oil and gas and related resources in the country. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei rebounds on China liquidity support, Wall Street > Wall Street rises on robust US data after recent slide > Yields rise before five-year note sale > Dollar bulls back in play after upbeat US data > Gold drops again on strong US data > Oil ends flat in thin trade, Brent/WTI spread narrows > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: