SINGAPORE, July 1 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0032 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1606.28 -0.43% -6.920 USD/JPY 99.25 0.13% 0.130 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.495 -- 0.007 SPOT GOLD 1237.01 0.23% 2.850 US CRUDE 96.2 -0.37% -0.360 DOW JONES 14909.60 -0.76% -114.89 ASIA ADRS 134.24 0.59% 0.78 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Volatile quarter takes shares down, gold plunges SE ASIA STOCKS-Post strong weekly gains; Indonesia, Malaysia see inflows STOCKS TO WATCH -- KEPPEL CORP LTD - Singapore's Keppel Corp said its subsidiary, Devan International Ltd, had obtained a call option to acquire an additional 16 percent stake in KrisEnergy Ltd from KrisEnergy Holdings Ltd. In view of a potential initial public offering of KrisEnergy, Devan and the seller of the stake had agreed to amend the exercise price of the call option. If certain conditions are met, the maximum consideration for exercising the call option would be around $122.7 million, Keppel Corp said. -- SINO GRANDNESS FOOD INDUSTRY GROUP LTD - Sino Grandness said it is planning to spin off and list its beverage business on an "internationally recognised stock exchange". The company said it had received no objection from the Singapore Exchange. -- SEMBCORP MARINE LTD - Singapore oil rig builder Sembcorp Marine said it had secured two more jack-up rig orders worth a total of $417 million from Mexican company Integradora de Servicios Petroleros Oro Negro, S.A.P.I. de C.V. -- SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LTD - Singapore energy, water and marine group Sembcorp Industries said it had started the construction of its $200 million expansion project for its seawater desalination plant in Fujairah, UAE. The expansion will increase the plant's capacity by 30 million imperial gallons per day.