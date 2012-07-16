SINGAPORE, July 16 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market.

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1356.78 1.65% 22.020 USD/JPY 79.17 -0.08% -0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.491 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1589.79 -0.02% -0.240 US CRUDE 86.98 -0.14% -0.120 DOW JONES 12777.09 1.62% 203.82 ASIA ADRS 115.28 1.29% 1.47 -------------------------------------------------------------

GLOBAL MARKETS-China GDP data lifts world stocks, crude oil

SE ASIA STOCKS-Up after China GDP; Thai stocks hit 2-month high

-- SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LTD

- Media and property company Singapore Press Holdings said on Friday its third-quarter net profit fell 13 percent from a year earlier to S$99.8 million ($78.9 million), dragged by lower investment income.

-- SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LTD

- SingTel said on Monday it had appointed Bill Chang as the chief executive of group ICT, leading the company's enterprise business. Group ICT provides businesses with technologies, products and services, SingTel said.

-- NOBLE GROUP LTD

- Singapore-listed commodity firm Noble Group said on Monday it had appointed William Cronin as co-chief operating officer. Cronin has almost 30 years in the commodity business and has worked for Noble for more than 18 months, the firm said.

-- KEPPEL LAND LTD

- Singapore property developer Keppel Land and Sri Lanka's CT Properties Ltd had set up a 60-40 joint venture to develop about 260 luxury condominiums in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The total development cost for the project is around S$70 million, Keppel Land said.

-- HOTEL GRAND CENTRAL LTD

- Singapore's Hotel Grand Central said on Friday it expects to report a loss for the second quarter ended June 30 due to an impairment loss to its income statement as a result of the planned demolition of the Orchard Road hotel building in the later part of 2012.

MARKET NEWS > Wall St ends six-day losing streak with a flourish > US bonds fall on inflation data, stock gains > Euro and risk currencies supported, Bernanke in focus > Gold rises on equities, commods rallies, China data > Oil up third day on China GDP, North Sea problems > Key political risks to watch in Singapore

