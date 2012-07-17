SINGAPORE, July 17 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market.

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1353.64 -0.23% -3.140 USD/JPY 78.86 -0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.4842 -- 0.013 SPOT GOLD 1591.39 0.10% 1.600 US CRUDE 88.22 -0.24% -0.210 DOW JONES 12727.21 -0.39% -49.88 ASIA ADRS 114.65 -0.55% -0.63 -------------------------------------------------------------

GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street falls, bond yields near record lows

SE ASIA STOCKS-Malaysia at record high; Fed meeting eyed

STOCKS TO WATCH

-- OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORP, GREAT EASTERN HOLDINGS, ASIA PACIFIC BREWERIES, FRASER AND NEAVE LTD

- OCBC, Singapore's second-biggest bank, and its insurance unit have received a bid for their combined 18.2 percent stake in the beverages-to-property firm Fraser and Neave. The stake has a market value of about $1.6 billion.

-- SMRT CORP LTD

- Singapore subway operator SMRT will be given the maximum fine of S$2 million ($1.58 million) for two major disruptions in December that affected hundreds of thousands of commuters, a regulator said on Monday.

-- M1 LTD

- Singapore telco M1 said on Monday its second-quarter net profit fell nearly 18 percent to S$35.2 million from a year earlier, dragged lower by higher handset subsidies. M1 said the launch of its nationwide LTE (Long Term Evolution) services is scheduled towards the end of third quarter and tiered smartphone plans will be announced at the same time.

-- SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD

- Singapore Airlines filled 69.9 percent of the available space on its planes in June, higher than 66.9 percent in May and 68.6 percent a year earlier.

-- HI-P INTERNATIONAL

- Singapore electronics firm Hi-P International said late on Monday it will shut its Mexican subsidiary and report a loss for the second quarter ended June. MARKET NEWS > S&P 500 falls for seventh day in eight > Bond yields match record lows, data spurs bets on Fed > Dollar pressured on rising speculation of US easing > Gold edges up as dollar drops, all eyes on Bernanke > Oil higher on stimulus hopes, Iran tensions > Key political risks to watch in Singapore

A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)