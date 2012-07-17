SINGAPORE, July 17 Following are some
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0018 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1353.64 -0.23% -3.140
USD/JPY 78.86 -0% 0.000
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.4842 -- 0.013
SPOT GOLD 1591.39 0.10% 1.600
US CRUDE 88.22 -0.24% -0.210
DOW JONES 12727.21 -0.39% -49.88
ASIA ADRS 114.65 -0.55% -0.63
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street falls, bond yields near record
lows
SE ASIA STOCKS-Malaysia at record high; Fed meeting eyed
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORP, GREAT EASTERN
HOLDINGS, ASIA PACIFIC BREWERIES, FRASER AND
NEAVE LTD
- OCBC, Singapore's second-biggest bank, and its insurance
unit have received a bid for their combined 18.2 percent stake
in the beverages-to-property firm Fraser and Neave. The stake
has a market value of about $1.6 billion.
-- SMRT CORP LTD
- Singapore subway operator SMRT will be given the maximum
fine of S$2 million ($1.58 million) for two major disruptions in
December that affected hundreds of thousands of commuters, a
regulator said on Monday.
-- M1 LTD
- Singapore telco M1 said on Monday its second-quarter net
profit fell nearly 18 percent to S$35.2 million from a year
earlier, dragged lower by higher handset subsidies. M1 said the
launch of its nationwide LTE (Long Term Evolution) services is
scheduled towards the end of third quarter and tiered smartphone
plans will be announced at the same time.
-- SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD
- Singapore Airlines filled 69.9 percent of the available
space on its planes in June, higher than 66.9 percent in May and
68.6 percent a year earlier.
-- HI-P INTERNATIONAL
- Singapore electronics firm Hi-P International said late on
Monday it will shut its Mexican subsidiary and report a loss for
the second quarter ended June.
MARKET NEWS
> S&P 500 falls for seventh day in eight
> Bond yields match record lows, data spurs bets on Fed
> Dollar pressured on rising speculation of US easing
> Gold edges up as dollar drops, all eyes on Bernanke
> Oil higher on stimulus hopes, Iran tensions
> Key political risks to watch in Singapore
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)