SINGAPORE, July 24 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0015 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1350.52 -0.89% -12.140
USD/JPY 78.3 -0.08% -0.060
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.4296 -- -0.008
SPOT GOLD 1577.38 0.04% 0.590
US CRUDE 88.02 -0.14% -0.120
DOW JONES 12721.46 -0.79% -101.11
ASIA ADRS 112.33 -1.59% -1.82
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro slide, hit by Spain bailout
worry
SE ASIA STOCKS-Slide amid Spanish concerns; PTEEP drags Thai
index
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- KEPPEL CORP LTD
- Keppel Corp, the world's largest rig builder, said on
Monday it secured three conversion contracts with an initial
total value of S$103 million ($81.95 million).
-- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD
- Singapore Exchange said on Monday it is improving its
default management framework to protect its derivatives market
against systematically destabilising events, including the
possibility of multiple member defaults.
-- MUN SIONG ENGINEERING LTD
- Mun Siong Engineering said on Monday it expects to report
a net loss for the six months ended June 30 mainly due to lower
business activity and rising operating costs, as well as margins
driven down by intense competition.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)