BRIEF-Ratchthani Leasing says fy net profit 881.2 million baht versus 748.7 million baht
* Fy net profit 881.2 million baht versus 748.7 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, July 30 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0029 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1385.97 1.91% 25.950 USD/JPY 78.45 0.03% 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5378 -- -0.007 SPOT GOLD 1622.05 -0.05% -0.790 US CRUDE 89.99 -0.16% -0.140 DOW JONES 13075.66 1.46% 187.73 ASIA ADRS 117.38 2.77% 3.16 -------------------------------------------------------------
-- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD
- Singapore Exchange, Asia's second-biggest listed bourse, reported a 23 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by a fall in securities income as volumes declined on global economic uncertainties.
-- CAPITAMALLS ASIA LTD
- Singapore's CapitaMalls Asia said on Sunday it had acquired Olinas Mall in Tokyo for 22.8 billion yen ($290 million) from Tiger Eye Realty Yugen Kaisha, a special purpose vehicle of a real estate investment fund managed by Invesco Global Real Estate Asia Pacific, Inc.
-- NOBLE GROUP LTD
- Singapore-listed commodities firm Noble Group said on Friday it had concluded a $500 million two-year committed revolving letter of credit and guarantee facility. A total of 19 banks committed to participate in the facility, Noble said.
topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 78.6300 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
* advises this morning that a light aircraft crashed into rear of homemaker centre at DFO Essendon
BRASILIA, Feb 20 Brazilian Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said cash-strapped states that sign up for a debt relief program would get three years to repay loans owed to the federal government and to private banks as long as they commit to drastic spending curbs.