(Corrects the period for Sakari Resources' profit increase)

SINGAPORE, July 31 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0023 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1385.3 -0.05% -0.670 USD/JPY 78.12 -0.04% -0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.507 -- 0.007 SPOT GOLD 1620.99 0.03% 0.500 US CRUDE 89.68 -0.11% -0.100 DOW JONES 13073.01 -0.02% -2.65 ASIA ADRS 116.50 -0.75% -0.88 -------------------------------------------------------------

GLOBAL MARKETS-Worlds stocks rise on ECB, Fed hopes; euro falls

SE ASIA STOCKS-Higher amid selective buying in reporting season

STOCKS TO WATCH

-- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD, FRASERS PROPERTY (CHINA) LTD

- Singapore beverage and property conglomerate Fraser and Neave said on Monday the proposed privatisation of its Hong Kong-listed unit, Frasers Property (China) Ltd, was not approved at a court meeting.

-- KEPPEL CORP LTD, K-REIT ASIA

- Singapore's Keppel Corp said on Monday its subsidiary, K-REIT Asia Investment Pte Ltd, had acquired 6.245 million units in K-REIT Asia. With the transaction, Keppel Corp's deemed interest in K-REIT Asia has increased to 75.49 percent from 75.43 percent, the company said.

-- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD

- Singapore Exchange said it is proposing that members will have to deposit margins on equities trades cleared through its system, as part of a drive to strengthen the city-state's financial system.

Separately, the bourse said it had signed a memorandum of understanding with the Securities Investors Association (Singapore) to encourage higher participation among retail investors in the city-state.

-- SAKARI RESOURCES LTD

- Coal producer Sakari Resources said on Monday its second-quarter net profit rose 66 percent to $23.9 million from the previous quarter, helped by the production ramp-up at its Sebuku mine and improved margins.

MARKET NEWS > Wall Street dips after year's best 2-day run, Fed eyed > US bond prices rise before c. bank meetings this week > Euro loses momentum, Aussie up on stimulus hopes > Gold flat as investors focus on c. Bank meetings > Brent slips, economic woes trump lower OPEC output > Key political risks to watch in Singapore

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS

S.Korea China Hong Kong

Taiwan India Australia/NZ

OTHER MARKETS

Currency Eurostocks JP bonds

ADR Report LME metals

STOCKS NEWS

US

Europe

Asia

DIARIES & DATA:

Singapore diary

U.S. earnings diary

European diary

Asia Macro

TOP NEWS

Front Page Asian companies

U.S. company News European companies

Forex news Global Economy

Tech, Media and Telecoms

Financials General/political

A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Chris Gallagher and Michael Perry)