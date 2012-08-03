SINGAPORE, Aug 3 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0000 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1365 -0.74% -10.140
USD/JPY 78.23 0.01% 0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.4864 -- 0.008
SPOT GOLD 1588.91 -0.05% -0.830
US CRUDE 87.4 0.31% 0.270
DOW JONES 12878.88 -0.71% -92.18
ASIA ADRS 116.09 -0.39% -0.46
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, euro fall as ECB disappoints, US
payrolls eyed
SE ASIA STOCKS-Mostly down, Fed inaction weighs; Singapore
down from one-year high
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- DBS GROUP HOLDINGS
- Singapore's DBS, Southeast Asia's biggest lender, posted
on Friday a 10 percent rise in second-quarter net profit, helped
by strong loan growth and a drop in bad debt charges.
-- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD, ASIA PACIFIC BREWERIES
LTD
- A battle for control of Tiger Beer, 24 breweries in Asia
and lucrative soft-drink brands should be decided by Friday as
Fraser and Neave weighs a takeover bid by Heineken that could
break up the Singapore beverage and property group.
-- SEMBCORP MARINE LTD
- Singapore's Sembcorp Marine, the world's second-largest
oil rig builder, said on Thursday its second-quarter net profit
fell 4.6 percent from a year earlier to S$142.8 million ($114.3
million) on lower operating profit from rig building projects.
It said despite the economic uncertainty and volatile
global markets, the fundamentals for offshore oil and gas
activities remain intact, driven by demand for shallow and deep
water drilling rigs. It also proposed an interim dividend of 5
Singapore cents per share.
The company secured orders worth a total of S$3.1 billion
excluding ship repair since the start of the year. Net order
book rose to S$6.6 billion from S$5.1 billion at the end of
2011, with completion and deliveries extending till the second
quarter of 2015.
-- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD
- Singapore Exchange said on Friday its securities turnover
in July fell 9 percent from a year earlier to S$26.5 billion,
while securities daily average value was down 14 percent to
S$1.2 billion. Derivatives volume grew 12 percent to 5.8 million
contracts, while daily average volume rose 7 percent to 270,798
contracts.
-- HYFLUX LTD
- Singapore water treatment firm Hyflux said on Thursday its
second-quarter net profit rose 21 percent to S$17.5 million from
a year earlier on contribution from projects in Asia outside of
China. But gross margin fell to 35 percent from 50 percent.
MARKET NEWS
> Japan's Nikkei set to fall on ECB disappointment
> Wall Street takes a hit from ECB disappointment
> U.S. bonds rally after ECB makes no concrete move
> Euro under pressure after ECB, US jobs next test
> Gold down, hopes for imminent c. bank actions fade
> Brent slips as ECB disappoints, supply worries support
> Key political risks to watch in Singapore
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
S.Korea China Hong Kong
Taiwan India Australia/NZ
OTHER MARKETS
Currency Eurostocks JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals
STOCKS NEWS
US
Europe
Asia
DIARIES & DATA:
Singapore diary
U.S. earnings diary
European diary
Asia Macro
TOP NEWS
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company News European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms
Financials General/political
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
($1 = 1.2495 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Himani Sarkar)