SINGAPORE, Aug 7 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0012 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1394.23 0.23% 3.240
USD/JPY 78.17 -0.09% -0.070
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5613 -- -0.003
SPOT GOLD 1610.94 0.03% 0.550
US CRUDE 91.86 -0.37% -0.340
DOW JONES 13117.51 0.16% 21.34
ASIA ADRS 119.36 0.51% 0.60
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, euro rise on ECB plan hopes
SE ASIA STOCKS-Firmer on strong US data, Singapore at 1-year
high
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- KEPPEL CORP LTD
- Singapore's Keppel Corp, the world's largest oil rig
builder, said on Tuesday it had firmed up contracts with Sete
Brasil for the design and construction of five semisubmersible
drilling rigs for around $4.1 billion. The companies had signed
a letter of intent in April.
-- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD
- Singapore Exchange Ltd said on Monday it is buying a 49
percent stake in the operator of the city-state's wholesale
electricity market. The exchange is paying an initial S$17.64
million ($14.19 million) for just under half of the Energy
Market Company, which runs the National Electricity Market of
Singapore.
-- SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD
- Singapore Airlines (SIA)' regional carrier, SilkAir,
appointed Leslie Thng as its new chief executive from Sept. 3.
Thng will replace Marvin Tan, who will be returning to SIA. This
follows an announcement last week that SilkAir had signed a
letter of intent to buy new aircraft from Boeing worth
$4.9 billion.
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei seen consolidating near resistance at 25-day MA
> Wall St closes at 3-month high on hopes for Europe
> U.S. bond prices rise slightly before U.S. debt sales
> Euro still supported; Aussie eyes RBA
> Gold up, volume thin on uncertainty over c. banks
> Oil hits 11-week high on strong equities, weak dollar
> Key political risks to watch in Singapore
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
S.Korea China Hong Kong
Taiwan India Australia/NZ
OTHER MARKETS
Currency Eurostocks JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals
STOCKS NEWS
US
Europe
Asia
DIARIES & DATA:
Singapore diary
U.S. earnings diary
European diary
Asia Macro
TOP NEWS
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company News European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms
Financials General/political
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Himani Sarkar)