UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SINGAPORE, Aug 17 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0010 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1415.51 0.71% 9.980 USD/JPY 79.25 -0.09% -0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8294 -- -0.005 SPOT GOLD 1615.8 0.09% 1.500 US CRUDE 95.33 -0.28% -0.270 DOW JONES 13250.11 0.65% 85.33 ASIA ADRS 120.15 0.93% 1.11 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on Merkel remarks, dollar slips SE ASIA STOCKS-Malaysia snaps six-day rally, Singapore commodities strong STOCKS TO WATCH -- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD, ASIA PACIFIC BREWERIES - Singapore's Fraser and Neave and Asia Pacific Breweries have requested that trading in their shares be suspended pending an announcement. F&N controls around 40 percent of Tiger Beer maker APB, which Dutch brewer Heineken is trying to take full control of. -- STX OSV HOLDINGS - South Korea's STX Corp has chosen Italian government-owned ship builder Fincantieri SpA as the preferred bidder for its controlling stake in Singapore-listed STX OSV Holdings, a spokesman for STX said on Friday. -- OTTO MARINE LTD - Singapore offshore marine firm Otto Marine said it had sold a work maintenance vessel for around $38 million to an unnamed buyer. After the sale, the company's unit will enter into a bareboat charter agreement with the buyer for five years. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources