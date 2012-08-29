SINGAPORE, Aug 29 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0025 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1409.3 -0.08% -1.140 USD/JPY 78.6 0.13% 0.100 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6352 -- -0.002 SPOT GOLD 1666.26 -0.02% -0.270 US CRUDE 95.97 -0.37% -0.360 DOW JONES 13102.99 -0.17% -21.68 ASIA ADRS 118.78 -0.29% -0.34 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro up on ECB hopes; hurricane jitters lift oil SE ASIA STOCKS-Most fall slightly; Vietnam bounces off low STOCKS TO WATCH -- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD, ASIA PACIFIC BREWERIES , THAI BEVERAGE PCL - Thai Beverage has raised its stake in Fraser and Neave to just below the level that would trigger a mandatory offer for the whole company, showing its commitment to blocking Heineken's bid for Asia Pacific Breweries. -- SEMBCORP MARINE LTD - Singapore's Sembcorp Marine, the world's second-largest oil rig builder, said on Wednesday it won a contract worth $674 million to carry out work for two floating production storage and offloading vessels. -- IHH HEALTHCARE BHD - Malaysia's IHH Healthcare, the world's second-biggest listed healthcare provider by market value, posted a more than five-fold jump in second-quarter profit, mainly on consolidation of results from a Turkish hospital and gains from the sale of assets in Singapore. -- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD - Singapore commodities firm Olam International said on Tuesday its fourth-quarter net profit fell 14 percent to S$109.5 million ($87.4 million) from a year earlier, partly dragged down by its industrial raw materials segment. -- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD - Singapore Exchange said on Tuesday it signed a memorandum of understanding with China's Shandong Finance Office to work together in areas such as the listing of more Shandong companies on the Singapore bourse. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei inches higher in early trade, awaiting Fed > Wall Street ends flat, volume among lightest of year > U.S. bond prices rise in QE3 stimulus speculation > Short squeeze lifts euro, Aussie dollar still fragile > Gold up on stimulus hope; may fall if Fed disappoints > Oil rises as Hurricane Isaac threatens U.S. Gulf Coast > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 1.2532 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)