UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SINGAPORE, Sep 3 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0016 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1406.58 0.51% 7.100 USD/JPY 78.29 -0.11% -0.090 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5484 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1686.19 -0.26% -4.450 US CRUDE 96.1 -0.38% -0.370 DOW JONES 13090.84 0.69% 90.13 ASIA ADRS 117.30 0.39% 0.45 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares inch lower after Bernanke as data in focus SE ASIA STOCKS-Most end higher in subdued trade, weak August STOCKS TO WATCH -- KEPPEL CORP LTD - Singapore's Keppel Corp, the world's largest oil rig builder, said on Monday its unit is part a consortium that had won a contract worth around S$124 million ($99 million) for a waste-to-energy project in Bialystok, Poland. -- CAPITALAND LTD - Singapore's CapitaLand, Southeast Asia's largest property developer, said on Monday it will launch Raffles City Chengdu, a mixed development in China comprising a shopping mall, office towers, a hotel, serviced residences and apartments. -- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD, ASIA PACIFIC BREWERIES - Singapore drinks and property conglomerate Fraser and Neave said in a response to a letter from an investor that its proposed capital reduction allows it to return 84 percent of the potential S$4.8 billion gain from selling its entire stake in Tiger Beer maker Asia Pacific Breweries. F&N will cancel one of every three shares held by all shareholders and pay out S$8.50 for each share cancelled. To minimise problems arising from odd-lots, F&N had obtained an approval from the Singapore Exchange for the inclusion of a new trading board lot size of 10 shares per board lot, it said. -- SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD - Singapore's flagship carrier, Singapore Airlines, said on Friday it had appointed Hsieh Tsun-yan and Gautam Banerjee to its board as independent non-executive directors. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei set to rise as Bernanke boosts stimulus hopes > Bernanke lifts Wall St, keeps stimulus in play > Yields drop as Bernanke spurs new QE hopes > Euro slips, Aussie dollar hit by China data > Gold soars to five-month high on Fed stimulus hopes > Oil posts 2nd monthly rise, tops $114 after Bernanke > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 1.2474 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editign by Edwina Gibbs)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources