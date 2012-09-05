SINGAPORE, Sept 5 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0035 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1404.94 -0.12% -1.640 USD/JPY 78.46 0.1% 0.080 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5671 -- -0.007 SPOT GOLD 1691.91 -0.13% -2.230 US CRUDE 95.35 0.05% 0.050 DOW JONES 13035.94 -0.42% -54.90 ASIA ADRS 115.84 -1.24% -1.46 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, euro fall, investors brace for ECB, US payrolls SE ASIA STOCKS-Flat to weaker; Vietnam bucks trend STOCKS TO WATCH -- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD, ASIA PACIFIC BREWERIES - Singapore drinks and property conglomerate Fraser and Neave said on Wednesday it will release a circular to shareholders on Thursday laying out details on the proposed sale of its stake in Asia Pacific Breweries to Heineken, as well as its capital reduction plan. It will also set the date for a shareholder meeting. -- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD - Singapore Exchange said securities turnover fell 29 percent to S$29.4 billion ($23.6 billion) from a year earlier, but was up 11 percent from a month earlier. Daily average value was down 29 percent year-on-year at S$1.4 billion, but 16 percent higher month-on-month. -- OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORP - Singapore's OCBC said on Wednesday it had priced $1 billion of fixed rate subordinated notes. The notes are priced at 99.905 percent and will bear a coupon of 3.15 percent per annum from the issue date to March 2018. -- MIDAS HOLDINGS LTD - Midas said on Wednesday it had secured two new contracts worth a total of 123.4 million yuan ($19.4 million) from Chinese power industry players to supply aluminium alloy tubings. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei drops after disappointing U.S. factory data > Wall St cuts losses on Apple strength, FedEx down late > U.S. bond yields edge up as ECB in focus > Euro slips slightly but seen supported ahead of ECB > Gold rises for 3rd day, hits resistance at $1,700/oz > Oil falls on economic concerns, weak U.S. data > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 1.2475 Singapore dollars) ($1 = 6.3473 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Anand Basu)