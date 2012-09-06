UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SINGAPORE, Sept 6 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0048 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1403.44 -0.11% -1.500 USD/JPY 78.46 0.11% 0.090 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5926 -- -0.003 SPOT GOLD 1692.18 -0.05% -0.860 US CRUDE 95.85 0.51% 0.490 DOW JONES 13047.48 0.09% 11.54 ASIA ADRS 114.53 -1.13% -1.31 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks edge up, euro holds ground on ECB hopes SE ASIA STOCKS-Fall ahead of ECB meeting, US jobs report STOCKS TO WATCH -- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD, ASIA PACIFIC BREWERIES - Singapore's Fraser and Neave set a Sept. 28 vote for shareholders to approve the sale of a 40 percent stake in Asia Pacific Breweries Ltd to Heineken, saying the Dutch brewer had a right of first refusal on most of the APB shares that made its offer the best deal in a takeover battle. -- GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD - Singapore-listed palm oil producer Golden Agri-Resources requested on Thursday that trading in their shares be halted pending an announcement. -- GLOBAL LOGISTIC PROPERTIES - Singapore's Global Logistic Properties, which runs warehouses in China and Japan, said on Wednesday it had agreed to pre-lease 74,000 square metres to an e-commerce retailer which is expanding in GLP Park Wuqing in Tianjin, North China.
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources