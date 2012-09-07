SINGAPORE, Sept 7 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0012 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1432.12 2.04% 28.680 USD/JPY 78.89 0.05% 0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6781 -- 0.002 SPOT GOLD 1697.11 -0.23% -3.930 US CRUDE 94.76 -0.81% -0.770 DOW JONES 13292.00 1.87% 244.52 ASIA ADRS 116.93 2.10% 2.40 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks surge to new highs on ECB bond-buying plan SE ASIA STOCKS-Malaysia leads losses to 2-month lows STOCKS TO WATCH -- GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES - Singapore palm oil firm Golden Agri-Resources said on Friday it plans to issue $400 million in convertible bonds due 2017 at 2.50 percent per annum. The initial conversion price is S$0.8896 for each new share. -- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD - Singapore Exchange said on Thursday it had signed a memorandum of understanding with stanbul Menkul Kymetler Borsas to work together in areas such as promoting investment opportunities in both markets. -- EZRA HOLDINGS LTD - Singapore offshore firm Ezra Holdings said on Thursday it had won a contract from ABB to install subsea power cables. The value of the contract was not disclosed. MARKET NEWS > Japan's Nikkei jumps on ECB bond-buying plan > Wall Street closes at multi-year highs on ECB, data > Yields rise as traders bet on higher jobs gains > ECB bond plan cheers euro, Aussie dollar > Gold teeters above $1,700/oz after ECB bond plan > Oil settles higher on drop in US inventory and ECB > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Chris Gallagher)