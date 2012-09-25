UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
SINGAPORE, Sept 25 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market.

STOCKS TO WATCH -- WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LTD - Kellogg Co is expanding its presence in China's fast-growing breakfast and snack foods market through a joint venture with Singapore palm oil producer Wilmar International, months after the U.S. cereal maker sold its stake in a cookie and cracker manufacturer in the country. -- DBS GROUP HOLDINGS, OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORP, UNITED OVERSEAS BANK - Singapore's central bank said on Monday it has ordered banks to review how they set rates for non-deliverable forward foreign exchange contracts. Separately, Southeast Asia's largest bank DBS said it had signed a memorandum of understanding with the Export Import Bank of Korea to work together in infrastructure and project financing. -- ROTARY ENGINEERING LTD - Singapore oil and gas services firm Rotary Engineering said on Monday it expects a net loss for the third quarter ending Sept. 30 mainly due to additional costs that significantly affected gross margins at a project in Saudi Arabia.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
