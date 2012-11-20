SINGAPORE, Nov 20 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0031 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1386.89 1.99% 27.010 USD/JPY 81.32 -0.1% -0.080 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.608 -- -0.005 SPOT GOLD 1730.44 -0.06% -1.010 US CRUDE 88.97 -0.35% -0.310 DOW JONES 12795.96 1.65% 207.65 ASIA ADRS 120.54 1.52% 1.81 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Risk assets soar on US fiscal cliff hopes SE ASIA STOCKS-Mixed; Greece debt concerns weigh ahead of key meeting STOCKS TO WATCH -- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD - Commodities firm Olam International requested for a halt in the trading of its shares "pending clarification". -- NERA TELECOMMUNICATIONS LTD - Northstar Group, which manages $1.2 billion in committed equity capital dedicated to Southeast Asia, said it had agreed to buy a controlling 50.05 percent stake in Singapore's Nera Telecommunications from Eltek ASA. As a result of the deal, Northstar will launch a general offer for all the shares it does not own at S$0.49 a share. Nera shares were last traded at S$0.52. -- UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LTD - Singapore's United Overseas Bank said its unit, UOB Asset Management Ltd, had agreed to acquire ING Funds (Thailand) Company Ltd for 10 million euros ($12.8 million). The completion of the acquisition is conditional upon regulatory approvals in Europe, Thailand and Singapore, UOB said. -- YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD - Myanmar-focused property developer Yoma Strategic launched a share sale on Monday to fund the building of a luxury real estate project in the frontier market, coinciding with the historic visit by U.S. President Barack Obama. -- NOBLE GROUP LTD - International grains exporter Noble Group Ltd plans to build a soy-crushing plant in Paraguay, the world's No. 4 exporter of the oilseed, an industry group in the South American country said. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei seen rising as fiscal cliff fears recede > Budget talk optimism spurs Wall Street rally > Prices dip on hopes budget crisis can be avoided > Euro nears 2-week high on Greece, US budget optimism > Gold up on hopes over 'fiscal cliff' talks, Greece > Oil rises on Mideast tensions, US optimism > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: