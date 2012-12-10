SINGAPORE, Dec 10 Following are some
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0038 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1418.07 0.29% 4.130
USD/JPY 82.56 0.28% 0.230
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6198 -- -0.003
SPOT GOLD 1704.31 0.02% 0.270
US CRUDE 86.18 0.29% 0.250
DOW JONES 13155.13 0.62% 81.09
ASIA ADRS 124.28 0.57% 0.71
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar up modestly after strong jobs
data
SE ASIA STOCKS-Mixed; Manila at record peak
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
- Singapore's DBS, Southeast Asia's largest bank, said on
Monday it plans to acquire a 30 percent stake in Marina Bay
Financial Centre Tower 3, a prime office building in the
city-state.
DBS had signed an agreement with Choicewide Group Ltd, a
joint venture of Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd and
Hutchison Whampoa Ltd, to buy a 30 percent stake in
Central Boulevard Development Pte Ltd and its associated loan
for around S$1.035 billion ($847.8 million).
DBS can also take up Choicewide's remaining 3.3 percent
stake in Central Boulevard, a consortium that develops the
Marina Bay office complex, and its associated loan for around
S$115 million.
-- CAPITALAND LTD
- Australand Property Group, which is 59 percent
owned by Singapore's CapitaLand, said on Monday it has received
an unsolicited, highly conditional offer from GPT Group
to acquire parts of its business.
