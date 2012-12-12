SINGAPORE, Dec 12 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0042 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1427.84 0.65% 9.290
USD/JPY 82.54 0.04% 0.030
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6472 -- -0.009
SPOT GOLD 1708.75 -0.06% -1.100
US CRUDE 85.74 -0.06% -0.050
DOW JONES 13248.44 0.60% 78.56
ASIA ADRS 124.97 0.52% 0.65
-------------------------------------------------------------
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD
- Singapore Airlines is selling its 49 percent stake in
Virgin Atlantic to Delta Air Lines Inc for $360
million. SIA said the successful completion of the sale will
result in a profit being booked in its accounts.
-- KEPPEL LAND LTD
- Singapore property developer Keppel Land said its unit had
issued $250 million in 3.259 percent notes due 2019. The issue
was under its $3 billion multi-currency medium term note
program.
