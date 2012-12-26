Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0053 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1426.66 -0.24% -3.490 USD/JPY 85.2 0.53% 0.450 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7789 -- 0.003 SPOT GOLD 1653.08 -0.31% -5.210 US CRUDE 89.08 0.53% 0.470 DOW JONES 13139.08 -0.39% -51.76 ASIA ADRS 129.84 -0.48% -0.63 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Yen falls as Japan forms new govt, supporting Nikkei SE ASIA STOCKS-Financials lead gains in Vietnam; Thai stocks up STOCKS TO WATCH -- RAMBA ENERGY LTD - Singapore-listed oil and gas firm Ramba Energy requested for a halt in the trading of its shares pending an announcement. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei edges higher as yen weakens on new govt's stance > Nasdaq unofficially closes down 8.41 points or 0.28 pct > US prices flat, volume plummets before Christmas > Yen extends losses, hits 20-month low vs dollar > Gold near flat pre-Christmas; fiscal cliff in focus > Oil dips as fears of 'fiscal cliff' intensify > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: