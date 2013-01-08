SINGAPORE, Jan 8 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0039 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1461.89 -0.31% -4.580 USD/JPY 87.44 -0.38% -0.330 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8974 -- -0.003 SPOT GOLD 1652.35 0.35% 5.710 US CRUDE 93.27 0.09% 0.080 DOW JONES 13384.29 -0.38% -50.92 ASIA ADRS 133.99 -0.95% -1.28 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares capped ahead of earnings reports SE ASIA STOCKS-Philippines at record high; most others off highs STOCKS TO WATCH -- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD - A U.S. hedge fund giant has placed a bold $500 million bet to profit from a battle between two Asian tycoons for Singapore property and drinks conglomerate Fraser & Neave. -- SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD - ST Engineering said its electronics arm, Singapore Technologies Electronics Ltd, had secured about S$192 million ($156.1 million) worth of contracts for rail electronics, intelligent transportation, satellite communications and smart utility projects in the fourth quarter of 2012. -- MARCO POLO MARINE LTD - Marco Polo Marine said its subsidiary, PT Pelayaran Nasional Bina Buana Raya Tbk, would list on the Indonesian Stock Exchange on Jan. 9. The initial public offering raised gross proceeds of 138 billion rupiah ($14.3 million) through the issue of 600 million shares at 230 rupiah each. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei falls 0.5 pct; exporters drop > Wall Street edges off 5-year high, awaits earnings > Yields edge up before $66 bln US debt sales > Yen corrects higher vs dollar, euro from recent lows > Gold falls, Fed asset purchases in focus > Oil firm, brent's premium to US narrowest since Sept > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: