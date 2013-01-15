UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SINGAPORE, Jan 15 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0030 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1470.68 -0.09% -1.370 USD/JPY 89.53 0.08% 0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8466 -- -0.002 SPOT GOLD 1667.8 0.06% 1.000 US CRUDE 94.16 0.02% 0.020 DOW JONES 13507.32 0.14% 18.89 ASIA ADRS 135.39 0.42% 0.57 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares dip from recent highs, euro gains SE ASIA STOCKS-Indonesia near 1-week high; Thai banks strong STOCKS TO WATCH -- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD - A group led by Overseas Union Enterprise extended its $10.7 billion offer to take over Singapore property and drinks firm Fraser and Neave, which is also a takeover target of a Thai billionaire, until Jan 21. Separately, Singapore's Business Times cited reports as saying that Hong Kong-based private equity fund PAG had been accumulating a stake in F&N. -- SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS - Singapore media and property firm SPH reported a 6.6 percent fall in first-quarter net profit to S$91.1 million ($74.3 million) from a year earlier, mainly due to reduced contribution from the newspaper and magazine and its exhibition business. -- SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LTD - SingTel's Indonesian affiliate Telkomsel said the Supreme Court had granted its appeal and refused the bankruptcy petition from Pt Prima Jaya Informatika. -- GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD - Five former Cargill traders have joined Singapore-listed palm oil firm Golden-Agri Resources early this year, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei rises 1.2 pct to scale 32-month high > Apple drags on S&P, Nasdaq; Dell jumps after report > Bond prices rise on Fed purchase, Bernanke > Dollar struggles vs euro, Swiss franc nurses losses > Platinum hits 3-month high on supply worry, gold up > Oil rises toward $112 on product strength, weak dollar > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources