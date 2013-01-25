UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SINGAPORE, JAN 25 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0027 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1494.82 0% 0.010 USD/JPY 90.44 0.12% 0.110 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8524 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1666 -0.08% -1.360 US CRUDE 95.88 -0.07% -0.070 DOW JONES 13825.33 0.33% 46.00 ASIA ADRS 134.44 0.25% 0.34 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks edge higher, data offsets Apple's plunge SE ASIA STOCKS-Firmer; large-caps lead Singapore to 2-year high STOCKS TO WATCH -- KEPPEL CORP LTD - The world's largest oil rig builder reported a 22 percent drop in fourth-quarter net profit to S$305 million ($249 million), in line with market estimates. Keppel also proposed a final cash dividend of S$0.27 per share and the distribution of one Keppel REIT share for every five shares held worth S$0.274 per share. -- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD - The commodity trader, which is backed by state investor Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd, said it had raised S$712.5 million through a rights issue. -- MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST MANAGEMENT LTD - Mapletree Commercial Trust said its third quarter distributable income rose 17.1 percent to S$31.2 million, helped by revenue growth of its assets. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei gains as weaker yen buoys exporters > S&P rises for seventh day but 1,500 too steep a climb > Bond prices fall as jobless claims drop to 5-year low > Yen falls to 2-1/2-year low after Japan's comment > Gold drops 1 percent on technical selling, HSBC cut > Oil rises on encouraging economic data,Seaway optimism > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources