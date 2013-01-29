UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SINGAPORE, Jan 29 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0049 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1500.18 -0.18% -2.780 USD/JPY 90.59 -0.28% -0.250 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9613 -- -0.004 SPOT GOLD 1657.61 0.20% 3.270 US CRUDE 96.51 0.07% 0.070 DOW JONES 13881.93 -0.10% -14.05 ASIA ADRS 133.57 -0.55% -0.74 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares up, cautious before Fed, US data SE ASIA STOCKS-Mostly up-Manila at near record; Thai at 18-yr high STOCKS TO WATCH -- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD - Fraser and Neave Ltd's entire board of directors intend to resign after a takeover offer by Thailand's third-richest man closes on Feb. 4, they said before a shareholder meeting on Tuesday. -- MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST - Mapletree Commercial Trust, which owns shopping malls and offices, secured a term loan and revolving credit facilities of S$461.8 million, which would partially finance the acquisition of an office building in Singapore. -- ASCENDAS HOSPITALITY TRUST - Ascendas Hospitality Trust said its third-quarter distributable income was S$12.5 million, 3.6 percent higher than its forecast. It now has 10 hotels across Australia, China and Japan, the company added. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei drops on firmer yen; upcoming earnings in focus > S&P500 eases, ends longest winning run in 8 years > Prices ease as durable orders rise, supply looms > Sterling gets mauled, yen bears take a breather > Gold near 2-1/2 week low as safe-haven appeal dims > Oil rises as Hess refinery closure boosts gasoline > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources