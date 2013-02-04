Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0021 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1513.17 1.01% 15.060 USD/JPY 92.73 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0411 -- 0.016 SPOT GOLD 1665.09 -0.09% -1.450 US CRUDE 97.52 -0.26% -0.250 DOW JONES 14009.79 1.08% 149.21 ASIA ADRS 136.94 0.87% 1.18 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks climb on factory, U.S. jobs data; euro jumps, yen slumps SE ASIA STOCKS-Firmer; Manila, Jakarta at record high; Thailand at 18-yr peak STOCKS TO WATCH -- CAPITARETAIL CHINA TRUST - CapitaRetail China Trust, which owns shopping malls, said its fourth-quarter distributable income rose 7 percent to S$16.8 million ($13.55 million), helped by higher rental income from tenants' sales. -- CHOSEN HOLDINGS LTD - Chosen, which makes components for electronics, reported a loss of S$58,000 ($46,800) for the six months ended December due to weaker orders for data media storage products after the drop in global demand for personal computers. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei rises on signs of U.S. recovery, weak yen > Wall St surges to 5-year highs; Dow ends above 14,000 > Bonds slip as stock gains hurt bid for safe-haven debt > Yen stays on backfoot, central banks eyed this week > Gold lifted by US payrolls data, posts weekly gain > Brent crude jumps, premium over US crude widens > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: