Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0035 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1495.71 -1.15% -17.460 USD/JPY 92.28 -0.09% -0.080 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9673 -- 0.011 SPOT GOLD 1673.11 -0.05% -0.890 US CRUDE 96.05 -0.12% -0.120 DOW JONES 13880.08 -0.93% -129.71 ASIA ADRS 135.66 -0.94% -1.28 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares drop on euro zone worry, soft US data SE ASIA STOCKS-Rise; Philippines, Indonesia at record high STOCKS TO WATCH -- WING TAI HOLDINGS LTD - Retail and property firm Wing Tai Holdings said its second-quarter net profit jumped 159 percent to S$88.7 million ($71.56 million) compared to a year earlier, helped by stronger revenues from residential properties. -- UNITED ENVIROTECH LTD - Water treatment and recycling company United Envirotech reported a surge in third-quarter net profit to S$8.5 million, 4.5 times the quarterly net profit a year earlier, boosted by higher engineering and treatment revenues. -- GLOBAL LOGISTIC PROPERTIES LTD - Warehouse operator Global Logistic Properties said it will contribute an extra 29 billion yen ($312.85 million) of equity to develop modern logistics properties in Japan, as part of a joint venture with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.