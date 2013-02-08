Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0036 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1509.39 -0.18% -2.730 USD/JPY 93.67 0.05% 0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9622 -- 0.004 SPOT GOLD 1668.19 -0.15% -2.500 US CRUDE 95.79 -0.04% -0.040 DOW JONES 13944.05 -0.30% -42.47 ASIA ADRS 136.30 -0.41% -0.56 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares capped after Draghi, China data in focus SE ASIA STOCKS-Most edge up; Thai stocks off lows on AIS results STOCKS TO WATCH -- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD - Commodities firm Olam International said its net profit rose to S$154.1 million ($124 million) for the three months to Dec. 31, from S$128.5 million a year earlier. After the attack by short-seller Muddy Waters LLC over Olam's aggressive spending and high debt, the company has begun a review of its business priorities and free cash flow targets. -- SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD - Singapore Airlines reported a slightly weaker-than-expected 6 percent rise in third-quarter net profit of S$142.5 million as earnings from the sale of aircraft and spares offset losses at its cargo unit. It warned of tough conditions ahead. -- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD - The property and drinks conglomerate said its first-quarter net profit jumped 27.4 times to S$4.9 billion from a year earlier, gaining S$4.8 billion from the disposal of its entire interest in Asia Pacific Breweries. -- STARHUB LTD - The telecommunications company said fourth-quarter net profit fell 5.1 percent to S$87.9 million from S$92.6 million a year ago, citing higher operating expenses. Starhub's chief executive officer is retiring at the end of the month and will be replaced by its chief operating officer. -- BIOSENSORS INTERNATIONAL GROUP LTD - Medical device maker Biosensors International Group reported third-quarter earnings per share of 1.39 U.S. cents, down from 1.60 U.S. cents a year ago, after excluding a one-off non-operating gain of $279.6 million on re-measurement of its interest in JW Medical Systems Ltd, goodwill impairment and the fair value adjustments for warrants. -- SEMBCORP MARINE LTD - Sembcorp Marine's wholly owned subsidiary SMOE won a S$900 million contract from Norway to build an offshore platform integrated topside expected to start by December. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei falls as euro zone uncertainty sours mood > Wall Street ends lower on renewed euro zone fears > Bonds edge up as euro slips, stocks fall > Euro at 2-week low after Draghi cautions on its gains > Gold down in volatile trading on renewed euro fears > Brent oil near five-month high on Iran, WTI falls > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: