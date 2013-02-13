Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0023 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1519.43 0.16% 2.420
USD/JPY 93.33 -0.14% -0.130
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9788 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1651.01 0.04% 0.610
US CRUDE 97.57 0.06% 0.060
DOW JONES 14018.70 0.34% 47.46
ASIA ADRS 137.31 -0.01% -0.01
-------------------------------------------------------------
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- GREAT EASTERN HOLDINGS
- Singapore insurer Great Eastern Holdings said
fourth-quarter net profit tripled to S$225.6 million ($182
million) from S$68.9 million a year earlier on trading gains and
a better investment performance due to market recovery.
-- UNITED INDUSTRIAL CORP
- Property developer United Industrial said full-year net
profit doubled to S$391.6 million from S$195.4 million a year
earlier after gains in revaluation of investment properties.
-- COMFORTDELGRO CORP LTD
- Transport operator ComfortDelGro posted a 5.6 percent jump
in full-year net profit to S$248.9 million from S$235.6 million
a year earlier, with broad-based growth in revenue from nearly
all units.
