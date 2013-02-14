Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0014 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1520.33 0.06% 0.900
USD/JPY 93.22 -0.16% -0.150
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0538 -- 0.026
SPOT GOLD 1642.74 0.02% 0.380
US CRUDE 97.14 0.13% 0.130
DOW JONES 13982.91 -0.26% -35.79
ASIA ADRS 137.32 0.00% 0.01
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Yen flat as investors eye G20, S&P touches
new high
SE ASIA STOCKS-Shares rally in reporting season; Manila,
Jakarta at record close
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LTD
- Singapore Telecommunications, Southeast Asia's largest
telecommunications operator, posted on Thursday an 8.3 percent
fall in third-quarter net profit as weakness in India and the
strong Singapore dollar offset improved results from Thailand
and Indonesia.
-- RELIGARE HEALTH TRUST
- Religare Health Trust reported distribution per unit of
1.66 Singapore cents for the three months ended December,
slightly beating its forecast of 1.63 Singapore cents, mainly
due to higher operating hospital income and lower operating
expenses.
-- CORDLIFE GROUP LTD
- Cordlife Group, a cord blood and tissue banking service
provider, said its second-quarter net profit jumped 2.9 times to
S$5.6 million for the three months ended December, compared to
S$1.9 million a year earlier. The increase in revenue was
boosted by more client deliveries and a one-time disposal gain
of its 10 percent interest in China Stem Cells (South) Company
Limited.
