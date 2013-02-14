Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0014 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1520.33 0.06% 0.900 USD/JPY 93.22 -0.16% -0.150 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0538 -- 0.026 SPOT GOLD 1642.74 0.02% 0.380 US CRUDE 97.14 0.13% 0.130 DOW JONES 13982.91 -0.26% -35.79 ASIA ADRS 137.32 0.00% 0.01 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Yen flat as investors eye G20, S&P touches new high SE ASIA STOCKS-Shares rally in reporting season; Manila, Jakarta at record close STOCKS TO WATCH -- SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LTD - Singapore Telecommunications, Southeast Asia's largest telecommunications operator, posted on Thursday an 8.3 percent fall in third-quarter net profit as weakness in India and the strong Singapore dollar offset improved results from Thailand and Indonesia. -- RELIGARE HEALTH TRUST - Religare Health Trust reported distribution per unit of 1.66 Singapore cents for the three months ended December, slightly beating its forecast of 1.63 Singapore cents, mainly due to higher operating hospital income and lower operating expenses. -- CORDLIFE GROUP LTD - Cordlife Group, a cord blood and tissue banking service provider, said its second-quarter net profit jumped 2.9 times to S$5.6 million for the three months ended December, compared to S$1.9 million a year earlier. The increase in revenue was boosted by more client deliveries and a one-time disposal gain of its 10 percent interest in China Stem Cells (South) Company Limited. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei edges up, BOJ expected to calm tensions over policy easing > Wall St pauses after rally to 5-yr high > Prices fall after lukewarm 10-year auction > Yen awaits BOJ verdict; GDP data also eyed > Gold drops below $1,650, focus shifts to equities > Brent firm near $119, U.S. crude stocks rise > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: