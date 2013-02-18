Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0017 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1519.79 -0.1% -1.590 USD/JPY 93.73 0.27% 0.250 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0052 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1613.94 0.30% 4.880 US CRUDE 95.79 -0.07% -0.070 DOW JONES 13981.76 0.06% 8.37 ASIA ADRS 136.35 -0.34% -0.46 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Yen falls on draft G20 statement; oil slides SE ASIA STOCKS-Indonesia hits fresh high; outperforms on the week STOCKS TO WATCH -- SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD - ST Engineering said on Friday the total dividend for the full year rose 8 percent to 16.8 Singapore cents per share compared to a year earlier, helped by broad-based growth in revenue in all sectors. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei bounces after Japan escapes G20 criticism > Wall Street slightly down, S&P positive for 7th week > Bond yields up on consumer sentiment; budget talks eyed > Yen sags as G20 OK with Japan reflation effort > Gold drops over 3.7 pct in week on technical selling > Oil sinks, Brent headed for first weekly loss since Jan > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: