UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0027 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1519.79 -0.10% -1.590 USD/JPY 93.73 -0.23% -0.220 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0052 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1613.05 0.22% 3.500 US CRUDE 95.45 -0.43% -0.410 DOW JONES 13981.76 0.06% 8.37 ASIA ADRS 136.35 -0.34% -0.46 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Yen resumes fall after G20, U.S. holiday thins trade SE ASIA STOCKS-Mostly up; SM Prime leads Philippine to new peak STOCKS TO WATCH -- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD AND THAI BEVERAGE PCL - Thai Bev, on behalf of TCC Assets, has acquired a total of 90.3 percent of Fraser and Neave's (F&N) shares and the takeover offer is no longer open for acceptances. F&N has requested a trading halt. Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, Thailand's third-richest man, won control of the Singapore property and drinks conglomerate in late January. -- HIAP HOE LTD - Property firm Hiap Hoe posted an 6 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit to S$13.8 million, helped by an increase in gross profit margin from sale of residential properties. The company has proposed a final cash dividend of 0.5 cent per ordinary share. -- LIAN BENG GROUP LTD - Construction firm Lian Beng said its wholly owned subsidiary Lian Beng Construction Pte Ltd has secured a S$117 million works contract from TG Master Pte Ltd for proposed condominium development. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei inches down as, investors eye upcoming events > Wall Street ends slightly down, S&P positive for 7th wk > Bond yields up on consumer sentiment;budget talks eyed > Global FOREX reports resume on Feb 19 > Gold edges lower on lower euro, absent U.S. players > Brent crude futures settle at $117.38/BBL > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources