Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0027 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1519.79 -0.10% -1.590 USD/JPY 93.73 -0.23% -0.220 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0052 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1613.05 0.22% 3.500 US CRUDE 95.45 -0.43% -0.410 DOW JONES 13981.76 0.06% 8.37 ASIA ADRS 136.35 -0.34% -0.46 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Yen resumes fall after G20, U.S. holiday thins trade SE ASIA STOCKS-Mostly up; SM Prime leads Philippine to new peak STOCKS TO WATCH -- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD AND THAI BEVERAGE PCL - Thai Bev, on behalf of TCC Assets, has acquired a total of 90.3 percent of Fraser and Neave's (F&N) shares and the takeover offer is no longer open for acceptances. F&N has requested a trading halt. Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, Thailand's third-richest man, won control of the Singapore property and drinks conglomerate in late January. -- HIAP HOE LTD - Property firm Hiap Hoe posted an 6 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit to S$13.8 million, helped by an increase in gross profit margin from sale of residential properties. The company has proposed a final cash dividend of 0.5 cent per ordinary share. -- LIAN BENG GROUP LTD - Construction firm Lian Beng said its wholly owned subsidiary Lian Beng Construction Pte Ltd has secured a S$117 million works contract from TG Master Pte Ltd for proposed condominium development. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei inches down as, investors eye upcoming events > Wall Street ends slightly down, S&P positive for 7th wk > Bond yields up on consumer sentiment;budget talks eyed > Global FOREX reports resume on Feb 19 > Gold edges lower on lower euro, absent U.S. players > Brent crude futures settle at $117.38/BBL > Key political risks to watch in Singapore