UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SINGAPORE, Feb 21 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0013 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1511.95 -1.24% -18.990 USD/JPY 93.68 0.15% 0.140 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0121 -- 0.002 SPOT GOLD 1569.76 0.48% 7.470 US CRUDE 94.71 -0.54% -0.510 DOW JONES 13927.54 -0.77% -108.13 ASIA ADRS 136.61 -1.12% -1.55 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Sentiment wavers on liquidation talk, Fed minutes SE ASIA STOCKS-Manila, Jakarta set new record; Thai at 19-year high STOCKS TO WATCH -- CAPITALAND LTD - Singapore's CapitaLand, Southeast Asia's largest property developer, reported a 45 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit to S$262.7 million ($212.41 million), dragged down by lower fair-value gains of properties. -- EZION HOLDINGS LTD - Oil and gas services provider Ezion Holdings posted a 96 percent jump in fourth-quarter net profit to $20.5 million from a year earlier, lifted by higher contribution from chartering and offshore logistic support vessels. -- GSH CORP LTD - GSH Corp said on Wednesday that a member of Lippo Group and a private equity fund managed by SkyVen Asset Management had subscribed to 395 million shares in the Singapore company at S$0.095 each. GSH's last traded price was S$0.108. -- KOH BROTHERS GROUP LIMITED - Construction and property firm Koh Brothers said it had won a S$99.8 million contract from Singapore's national water agency for canal improvement works. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei edges lower on weak Wall St; next BOJ gov awaited > Wall St slides as Fed minutes spark concern > U.S. bond prices cling to gains after Fed minutes > U.S. dollar up on hedge fund talk, Fed minutes > Gold dives to lowest since July on Fed, hedge fund talk > Oil slumps on fund rumour; Saudi output, Iran talks eyed > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources