UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SINGAPORE, Feb 22 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0015 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1502.42 -0.63% -9.530 USD/JPY 93.31 0.23% 0.210 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9844 -- 0.010 SPOT GOLD 1578.71 0.19% 3.050 US CRUDE 93.06 0.24% 0.220 DOW JONES 13880.62 -0.34% -46.92 ASIA ADRS 134.47 -1.57% -2.14 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, euro tumble on economic concerns, Italy vote SE ASIA STOCKS-Mostly down on Fed QE woes; Jakarta off record close STOCKS TO WATCH -- WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LTD, NOBLE GROUP LTD - Singapore's Wilmar International Ltd announced a better-than-expected fourth-quarter net profit and a joint venture with fellow commodities firm Noble Group Ltd for Papua-focused palm projects. -- GENTING SINGAPORE PLC - Genting Singapore PLC, a casino operator that runs Resorts World Sentosa in the affluent city-state, reported a 6 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit but the result still came in above estimates. -- SEMBCORP MARINE LTD - Singapore oil rig builder Sembcorp Marine reported a 27 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit to S$167.1 million, hurt by lower margins from new design rigs. -- KEPPEL REIT - Keppel REIT launched a placement of 40 million new units at S$1.33 each to raise gross proceeds of S$53.2 million. Keppel REIT's last traded price was S$1.345.
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources