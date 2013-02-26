SINGAPORE, FEB 26 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0034 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1487.85 -1.83% -27.750
USD/JPY 92.59 0.87% 0.800
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8826 -- 0.017
SPOT GOLD 1595.56 0.11% 1.700
US CRUDE 92.22 -0.96% -0.890
DOW JONES 13784.17 -1.55% -216.40
ASIA ADRS 134.26 -1.63% -2.23
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares set to slump on Italy election;
yen bounces
SE ASIA STOCKS-Rise on earnings; Jakarta, Manila at record
close
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- SINGAPORE BUDGET 2013
- Singapore budget unveiled on Monday imposed new curbs on
companies hiring foreign workers as the city-state tries to
reduce its dependence on overseas labour and address a widening
income gap. Bank of America Merrill Lynch said the industries
most affected by high labour cost are construction, casinos,
property and offshore marine.
-- DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
- Indonesia's finance minister, nominated to be next head of
the central bank, said on Monday that reciprocity was an
important consideration for the government as it weighed the
merits of a long delayed purchase of Bank Danamon by
Singapore's DBS Group Holdings.
-- GLOBAL LOGISTIC PROPERTIES LTD
- Singapore sovereign wealth fund Government of Singapore
Investment Corp cut its stake in warehouse operator
Global Logistic Properties (GLP) by about a quarter, selling
around 596 million GLP shares at S$2.60 each, according to a
term sheet seen by Reuters.
-- NAM CHEONG LTD
- Offshore vessel builder Nam Cheong Ltd said its
fourth-quarter net profit jumped 87 percent to 49.3 million
Malaysian ringgit ($15.91 million) from a year earlier, boosted
by strong vessel sales. The company proposes a first and final
dividend of 0.5 Singapore cents.
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei falls sharply as Italy election spooks investors
> Wall St trips and falls on cloudy Italian election
> Yields dip to 1-month low on Italy election uncertainty
> Euro slumps on Italy fears; yen surges broadly
> Gold rises 1 pct on Wall St losses, euro zone worry
> Brent up as China imports rise, Italian elections weigh
> Key political risks to watch in Singapore
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
S.Korea China Hong Kong
Taiwan India Australia/NZ
OTHER MARKETS
Currency Eurostocks JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals
STOCKS NEWS
US
Europe
Asia
DIARIES & DATA:
Singapore diary
U.S. earnings diary
European diary
Asia Macro
TOP NEWS
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company News European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms
Financials General/political
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: