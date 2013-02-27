UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SINGAPORE, FEB 27 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0034 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1496.94 0.61% 9.090 USD/JPY 92.12 0.16% 0.150 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8843 -- -0.002 SPOT GOLD 1612.09 -0.06% -1.020 US CRUDE 92.78 0.16% 0.150 DOW JONES 13900.13 0.84% 115.96 ASIA ADRS 135.60 1.00% 1.34 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Italy vote hits world stocks; Bernanke lifts Wall St SE ASIA STOCKS-Retreat amid euro zone uncertainty STOCKS TO WATCH -- MAPLETREE GREATER CHINA COMMERCIAL TRUST LTD - A real estate investment trust backed by Temasek Holdings Pvt Ltd raised $1.3 billion through its Singapore IPO, selling shares at the top of a marketing range and becoming the city-state's largest REIT offering. Mapletree Greater China Commercial Trust is set to be the biggest Asia ex-Japan IPO since November 2012. -- SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LTD - Energy, water and marine group Sembcorp Industries said fourth-quarter net profit fell 18.7 percent to S$204.7 million from a year ago, hurt by poorer margins from new design rigs. Sembcorp proposed a final cash dividend of 15 Singapore cents per share for payment on May 14. -- KEPPEL CORP LTD - Keppel Offshore and Marine Ltd has won two contracts worth S$200 million through its subsidiaries, Keppel FELS Brasil and Keppel Shipyard from repeat customers. -- INDOFOOD AGRI RESOURCES LTD - Palm oil firm Indofood Agri Resources said full-year net profit slid 29.6 percent to 1.049 trillion Indonesian rupiah ($108 million), partly dragged down by the edible oils and fats division and sugar operations. -- BREADTALK GROUP LTD - Bakery and food firm Breadtalk posted a 6.4 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit to S$4.2 million from a year earlier, boosted by revenue growth across all business divisions and contributions from new outlets. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei edges up on short-covering after Wall Street jump > Wall Street rebounds on Bernanke comments, data > Yields near 1-month lows as Bernanke defends bond buys > Yen holds gains as euro suffers on Italy uncertainty > Gold gains most in 3 months as Bernanke defends policy > Brent crude oil drops under $113 on Italian vote fears > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
