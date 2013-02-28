SINGAPORE, FEB 28 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0034 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1515.99 1.27% 19.050 USD/JPY 92.32 0.1% 0.090 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8963 -- -0.003 SPOT GOLD 1595.9 -0.08% -1.310 US CRUDE 93.09 0.36% 0.330 DOW JONES 14075.37 1.26% 175.24 ASIA ADRS 136.08 0.35% 0.48 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Bernanke, Italy debt sale calm risk sentiment SE ASIA STOCKS-Indonesia sets new high; Thai stocks fall to 2-week lows STOCKS TO WATCH -- UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LTD - Singapore's United Overseas Bank reported a 25 percent jump in fourth-quarter net profit to S$696 million ($561.5 million) from a year earlier, lifted by strong fee and commission income. -- CITY DEVELOPMENTS LTD - City Developments posted a 52.8 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit to S$249.3 million from a year earlier, boosted by strong earnings from the property development segment and hotel operations. It proposed a total dividend of 13 Singapore cents per share for 2012. -- ROTARY ENGINEERING LTD - Singapore oil and gas services firm Rotary Engineering swung to a net loss of S$18.4 million in the fourth quarter, hurt by additional costs at the tail end of the construction phase in Saudi Arabia. Rotary proposed a final dividend of 0.5 Singapore cents per share. -- TIGER AIRWAYS HOLDINGS LTD - Budget carrier Tiger Airways said it is not currently seeking a replacement chief executive officer for Tiger Australia, given the existing corporate developments related to the proposed sale of 60 percent of Tiger Australia. Andrew David will leave the company on Mar. 14. -- YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD - Myanmar-focused property developer Yoma Strategic Holdings announced its expansion plans in the automotive business and the appointments of several key executives. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei bounces after Italy's debt sale, U.S. data > Wall St gains on Bernanke comments, S&P above 1,500 > Prices slip as equity rally lures investors > Euro saved by Italy debt auction; BOJ news awaited > Gold down 1 pct on U.S. Fed policy and budget cuts > Brent falls near month-low under $112 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: