UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SINGAPORE, MAR 1 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0029 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1514.68 -0.09% -1.310 USD/JPY 92.52 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8705 -- -0.010 SPOT GOLD 1579.26 -0.03% -0.500 US CRUDE 91.61 -0.48% -0.440 DOW JONES 14054.49 -0.15% -20.88 ASIA ADRS 136.22 0.10% 0.14 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares ease on economy worries, China data eyed SE ASIA STOCKS-Indonesia at record close in a strong month STOCKS TO WATCH -- NOBLE GROUP LTD - Singapore-listed commodities firm Noble Group reported a 9 percent rise in 2012 net profit to $471 million as the strong performance in its energy and metals segments offset the weaker agriculture environment. -- WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LTD - Wilmar International is said to be the sole receiver of the ICE Futures U.S. March raw sugar contract for the first time since the Singapore-based agribusiness went into the sweetener market three years ago, U.S. traders said on Thursday. -- GENTING SINGAPORE PLC - Genting Singapore's parent company Genting Bhd said net profit more than tripled in the fourth quarter of 2012 to 2.48 billion Malaysian ringgit ($799.6 million) from a year earlier, boosted by the sale of its power business in Malaysia. -- GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD - Singapore-listed palm oil firm Golden-Agri Resources posted a 93 percent drop in fourth-quarter net profit to $53.6 million compared to a year earleir, mainly due to weaker crude palm oil prices. -- UOL GROUP LTD - Property developer UOL Group said full-year net profit rose 19 percent to S$807.7 million from a year earlier, helped by fair-value gains from investment properties. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei down; easing hopes may limit decline > Wall St ends flat after late fade; S&P up for 4th month > U.S. bond prices rise, spending cuts in focus > Euro pressured as risk fades, China data eyed > Gold down 1 pct on day, posts 5th straight mthly drop > Brent crude oil hits six-week low, down $8 in two wks > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources