SINGAPORE, March 4 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0028 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1518.2 0.23% 3.520
USD/JPY 93.6 0.04% 0.040
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8498 -- 0.005
SPOT GOLD 1580.46 0.36% 5.600
US CRUDE 90.56 -0.13% -0.120
DOW JONES 14089.66 0.25% 35.17
ASIA ADRS 136.82 0.44% 0.60
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar gains, U.S. shares rebound on ISM data
SE ASIA STOCKS-Most fall amid weak globals; Philippine leads
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- STRAITS TRADING CO LTD, WBL CORP LTD
- Straits Trading said it will not extend its offer for the
remaining WBL Corp shares it does not already own. In January,
United Engineers Ltd launched a rival bid for WBL,
fuelling speculation of a bidding
war.
-- SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LTD
- SingTel and Amdocs, a software provider for
telecom companies, have opened a development centre in Israel as
part of SingTel's investment in new technology.
-- CAPITAMALLS ASIA LTD
- Shopping mall owner and developer CapitaMalls Asia said
Liew Mun Leong had retired as chairman of the company.
