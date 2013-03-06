SINGAPORE, MAR 6 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0022 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1539.79 0.96% 14.590 USD/JPY 93.24 -0.04% -0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8944 -- -0.003 SPOT GOLD 1577.1 0.13% 2.040 US CRUDE 90.71 -0.12% -0.110 DOW JONES 14253.77 0.89% 125.95 ASIA ADRS 137.56 0.95% 1.29 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Dow record bolsters risk sentiment, lifts Asian shares SE ASIA STOCKS-Most gain; Philippine rises on strong PLDT results STOCKS TO WATCH -- MAPLETREE GREATER CHINA COMMERCIAL TRUST - The trust manager, Mapletree Greater China Commercial Trust Management, said it has completed its initial public offering of about 776.6 million units at S$0.93 each, with the total placement tranche and public offer 29.5 times subscribed. Trading is expected to start on the mainboard of the Singapore Exchange from 2 p.m. on Thursday. -- STX OSV HOLDINGS LTD - Offshore ship builder STX OSV Holdings will be renamed VARD after the sale of STX Europe's majority stake in the company to Fincantieri Oil & Gas. -- TTJ HOLDINGS LTD - Structural steel fabricator TTJ Holdings has won new contracts worth S$20 million ($16 million) for the supply of structural steelworks and civil defence shelter doors in Singapore, boosting its order book to S$182 million ($145.9 million). MARKET NEWS > Nikkei at new 4-1/2 year high after Dow's record close > Dow surges to new closing high on economy, Fed's help > Prices ease as China, US hopes lift Dow to record high > Euro lags, commodity currencies better bid > Gold pares gains as Dow's record saps safety bid > Brent oil ends 5-day dip;China demand, Chavez support > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: