SINGAPORE, July 16 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0041 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1682.5 0.14% 2.310
USD/JPY 99.93 0.08% 0.080
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.5484 -- 0.006
SPOT GOLD 1281.76 -0.02% -0.230
US CRUDE 106.63 0.29% 0.310
DOW JONES 15484.26 0.13% 19.96
ASIA ADRS 141.42 0.57% 0.80
-------------------------------------------------------------
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LTD
- Media and property company Singapore Press Holdings
reported a 81 percent jump in third-quarter net profit to
S$187.5 million ($148.2 million), lifted by S$111.4 million fair
value gain on investment properties.
-- KEPPEL CORP LTD
- Singapore's Keppel Corp said it won a contract to build a
jack-up rig worth $206 million for Mexican drilling company
Grupo R.
-- UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LTD
- Singapore's United Overseas Bank said it had priced its
proposed issue of S$850 million non-cumulative, non-convertible
perpetual capital securities at 4.90 percent.
