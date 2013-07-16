SINGAPORE, July 16 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0041 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1682.5 0.14% 2.310 USD/JPY 99.93 0.08% 0.080 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.5484 -- 0.006 SPOT GOLD 1281.76 -0.02% -0.230 US CRUDE 106.63 0.29% 0.310 DOW JONES 15484.26 0.13% 19.96 ASIA ADRS 141.42 0.57% 0.80 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares edge higher on earnings, China data SE ASIA STOCKS-Most up after China data; Philippine outperforms STOCKS TO WATCH -- SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LTD - Media and property company Singapore Press Holdings reported a 81 percent jump in third-quarter net profit to S$187.5 million ($148.2 million), lifted by S$111.4 million fair value gain on investment properties. -- KEPPEL CORP LTD - Singapore's Keppel Corp said it won a contract to build a jack-up rig worth $206 million for Mexican drilling company Grupo R. -- UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LTD - Singapore's United Overseas Bank said it had priced its proposed issue of S$850 million non-cumulative, non-convertible perpetual capital securities at 4.90 percent. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei set to gain to 7-1/2 week high on global lead, yen > S&P 500 gains for 8th day, boosted by Citigroup > US bond prices rise as retail sales disappoint > Dollar up from sell-off, Bernanke to set outlook > Gold marks time before Bernanke testimony > Oil prices edge higher on China, US data > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: