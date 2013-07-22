Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market.

GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar slips, shares waver after equity rally

SE ASIA STOCKS-Mixed; Thailand, Philippines off near 6-week highs

STOCKS TO WATCH

-- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD

- Singapore Exchange proposes to add new Asian Index Futures contracts comprising SGX MSCI Thailand Index Futures, SGX-PSE MSCI Philippines Index Futures and SGX MSCI India Index Futures.

Separately, the bourse said it is consulting the public on the proposed methodology to determine the closing prices for exchange traded funds that would better reflect the prevailing market conditions.

-- RAFFLES MEDICAL GROUP LTD

- Singapore healthcare services provider Raffles Medical reported a 15.9 percent rise in second-quarter net profit to S$14.4 million ($11.4 million) from a year earlier. The company said the stronger performance should carry through into the second half of 2013, with the opening of three new branches and growth in corporate sales.

-- EZION HOLDINGS LTD, KEPPEL CORP LTD, SEMBCORP MARINE LTD

- From hauling rigs to delivering toilet paper, firms from Southeast Asia are cornering lucrative niches of the oilfield services market to deliver growth that outstrips that of much larger global peers.

-- TEE LAND LTD

- TEE Land said it had signed a memorandum of understanding with a Thai businessman to jointly develop, build and operate a series of industrial estates in Thailand.

Supachai Suthipongschai is the managing director of Western Property Group Co Ltd, which has interests in property development and manufacturing of electrical appliances. He is also the chairman of the manufacturer and distributor of Sharp household electrical appliances in Thailand.

-- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD

- Singapore commodities firm Olam International secured a tender to supply 50,000 tonnes of wheat to Bangladesh after submitting the lowest offer of $310.88 a tonne CIF liner out, a state grains official said on Sunday.

MARKET NEWS > Nikkei set to rise as Abe win boosts recovery hopes > Nasdaq, Dow slip on tech weakness, S&P 500 edges up > US bond prices up for second week, weak stocks support > Yen edges lower after Abe win, jury out on reform > Gold up for second week on Fed stimulus reassurance > US crude oil above Brent for first time in 3 years > Key political risks to watch in Singapore

