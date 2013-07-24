REFILE-US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Energy stocks rise late to buoy Wall Street
NEW YORK, March 9 A late rebound in energy shares helped U.S. stocks end with slight gains on Thursday, a day ahead of the highly anticipated U.S. monthly jobs report.
Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2311 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1685.94 -0.38% -6.450 USD/JPY 100.28 0.05% 0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.5842 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1315.06 -0.43% -5.630 US CRUDE 105.19 -0.19% -0.200 DOW JONES 15542.24 -0.16% -25.50 ASIA ADRS 141.79 -0.93% -1.33 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Earnings cool US stocks, bonds sag on data SE ASIA STOCKS-Indonesia lags on weaker rupiah; others mixed STOCKS TO WATCH -- CAPITALAND LTD Southeast Asia's biggest developer said on Thursday its second-quarter net profit fell slightly from a year earlier due to lower portfolio gains. -- OUE HOSPITALITY TRUST Stapled securities of OUE Hospitality Trust will begin trading on the Singapore Exchange at 2 p.m. (0600 GMT). The company said the public offer was around 19.1 times subscribed by retail investors. -- KEPPEL LAND LTD The Singapore property developer signed a conditional agreement to sell its 51 percent stake in an integrated township, Jakarta Garden City, to its joint venture partner PT Modernland Realty Tbk for around S$290.5 million. The sale is expected to result in an after-tax profit of about S$186 million for Keppel Land, it said. -- MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST Singapore's Mapletree Commercial Trust posted distribution per unit of 1.753 Singapore cents for its first quarter, up 14 percent from a year earlier. The company said it had committed nearly 60 percent of the leases expiring this financial year. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei snaps two-day rally; Apple-related shares shine > Dow, S&P slip; Nasdaq barely in black despite Apple > Bond prices fall as 5-year auction sees mixed demand > US dollar regains its mojo, NZD also in demand > Gold drops 2 percetn on improved economic outlook > Oil falls on Chinese manufacturing data, profit taking > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
NEW YORK, March 9 A late rebound in energy shares helped U.S. stocks end with slight gains on Thursday, a day ahead of the highly anticipated U.S. monthly jobs report.
NEW YORK, March 9 Crude oil extended a slump amid record U.S. stockpiles on Thursday, helping push down equity markets as energy stocks slid, while bets the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next week weighed on gold and industrial metals.
* J&J top stock on S&P 500 after Jefferies raises price target