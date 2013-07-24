Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2311 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1685.94 -0.38% -6.450 USD/JPY 100.28 0.05% 0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.5842 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1315.06 -0.43% -5.630 US CRUDE 105.19 -0.19% -0.200 DOW JONES 15542.24 -0.16% -25.50 ASIA ADRS 141.79 -0.93% -1.33 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Earnings cool US stocks, bonds sag on data SE ASIA STOCKS-Indonesia lags on weaker rupiah; others mixed STOCKS TO WATCH -- CAPITALAND LTD Southeast Asia's biggest developer said on Thursday its second-quarter net profit fell slightly from a year earlier due to lower portfolio gains. -- OUE HOSPITALITY TRUST Stapled securities of OUE Hospitality Trust will begin trading on the Singapore Exchange at 2 p.m. (0600 GMT). The company said the public offer was around 19.1 times subscribed by retail investors. -- KEPPEL LAND LTD The Singapore property developer signed a conditional agreement to sell its 51 percent stake in an integrated township, Jakarta Garden City, to its joint venture partner PT Modernland Realty Tbk for around S$290.5 million. The sale is expected to result in an after-tax profit of about S$186 million for Keppel Land, it said. -- MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST Singapore's Mapletree Commercial Trust posted distribution per unit of 1.753 Singapore cents for its first quarter, up 14 percent from a year earlier. The company said it had committed nearly 60 percent of the leases expiring this financial year. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei snaps two-day rally; Apple-related shares shine > Dow, S&P slip; Nasdaq barely in black despite Apple > Bond prices fall as 5-year auction sees mixed demand > US dollar regains its mojo, NZD also in demand > Gold drops 2 percetn on improved economic outlook > Oil falls on Chinese manufacturing data, profit taking > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: