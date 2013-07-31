Following is some company-related and market news that could
have an impact on the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0034 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1685.96 0.04% 0.630
USD/JPY 97.93 -0.1% -0.100
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.6025 -- -0.004
SPOT GOLD 1324.54 -0.16% -2.150
US CRUDE 103.12 0.04% 0.040
DOW JONES 15520.59 -0.01% -1.38
ASIA ADRS 138.60 0.18% 0.24
-------------------------------------------------------------
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- SOILBUILD GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
Soilbuild Business Space REIT, which owns seven business and
industrial properties in Singapore, plans to raise as much as
S$469 million ($370.27 million) in an initial public offering,
it said in a prospectus on Tuesday.
-- REX INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD
Oil exploration firm Rex International said the public
tranche of its initial public offering of 2.5 million shares
priced at S$0.50 each was 153 times subscribed. Its shares were
expected to start trading on the Catalist board of the Singapore
Exchange at 0900 am (0100 GMT) on Wednesday.
-- ROTARY ENGINEERING LTD
Singapore oil and gas services provider Rotary Engineering
said it had won engineering, procurement and construction
contracts worth S$200 million ($157.4 million) in Singapore and
Saudi Arabia.
-- SMRT CORP LTD
- Singapore transport operator SMRT posted a 55 percent fall
in first-quarter net profit at S$16.3 million from a year
earlier, mainly because of an increase in operating expenses.
The next 12 months will be challenging for the company due to
the lack of fare adjustments and its continued absorption of
fare concessions, the company said.
-- MAPLETREE GREATER CHINA COMMERCIAL TRUST
- Singapore's Mapletree Greater China Commercial Trust
posted distribution per unit of 1.73 Singapore cents for the
period from its listing in March to end-June. This was 8.3
percent higher than its forecast of 1.60 Singapore cents, helped
by improved rents.
