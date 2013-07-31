Following is some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0034 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1685.96 0.04% 0.630 USD/JPY 97.93 -0.1% -0.100 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.6025 -- -0.004 SPOT GOLD 1324.54 -0.16% -2.150 US CRUDE 103.12 0.04% 0.040 DOW JONES 15520.59 -0.01% -1.38 ASIA ADRS 138.60 0.18% 0.24 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar up, stocks edge higher as central banks meet SE ASIA STOCKS-Most edge higher on earnings; Thai stocks near 3-week lows STOCKS TO WATCH -- SOILBUILD GROUP HOLDINGS LTD Soilbuild Business Space REIT, which owns seven business and industrial properties in Singapore, plans to raise as much as S$469 million ($370.27 million) in an initial public offering, it said in a prospectus on Tuesday. -- REX INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD Oil exploration firm Rex International said the public tranche of its initial public offering of 2.5 million shares priced at S$0.50 each was 153 times subscribed. Its shares were expected to start trading on the Catalist board of the Singapore Exchange at 0900 am (0100 GMT) on Wednesday. -- ROTARY ENGINEERING LTD Singapore oil and gas services provider Rotary Engineering said it had won engineering, procurement and construction contracts worth S$200 million ($157.4 million) in Singapore and Saudi Arabia. -- SMRT CORP LTD - Singapore transport operator SMRT posted a 55 percent fall in first-quarter net profit at S$16.3 million from a year earlier, mainly because of an increase in operating expenses. The next 12 months will be challenging for the company due to the lack of fare adjustments and its continued absorption of fare concessions, the company said. -- MAPLETREE GREATER CHINA COMMERCIAL TRUST - Singapore's Mapletree Greater China Commercial Trust posted distribution per unit of 1.73 Singapore cents for the period from its listing in March to end-June. This was 8.3 percent higher than its forecast of 1.60 Singapore cents, helped by improved rents. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei set to fall ahead of Fed outcome, key earnings > S&P 500, Nasdaq up as tech gains; potash shares sink > Prices stable as clues on Fed's path, economy awaited > Dollar in holding pattern as Fed, US GDP loom > Gold eases in quiet trade, all eyes on Fed meeting > Oil slips, spread widens as US rally seen excessive > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: